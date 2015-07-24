Currently preparing for extensive sea trials before her delivery in September, Rüya was built for experienced, outdoor-loving owners who worked toward creating a timeless yacht with a practicality to match all conditions.

“We have kept a low profile to date, because building high quality custom yachts has always been our main focus,” says Gokhan Celik, President of Alia Yachts. “And this approach has paid off. Thanks to referrals from our clients, owner’s representatives and designers, buyers with custom projects know how to find us. As a result we are now building four custom yachts ranging from 30 metres up to 80 metres and we have some very serious enquiries for yachts over 40 metres.”

Rüya is an exceptionally voluminous yacht, with multiple open spaces and a particular focus on maximizing outdoor space thanks to a huge 93m2 sun deck with full bar and Jacuzzi. Her clean, flowing lines add visual length and ensure that the tri-deck design will make an elegant sight on the water.

Sam Sorgiovanni, who designed both the interior and exterior of Rüya, embraced the challenge of creating this spacious yacht within the size and GT constraints requested by the owner. “There is no question that the volume and beam of the yacht creates the feeling of being on a much bigger yacht, with its fully custom design unique for a vessel in this size range,” he said. “The interior layout and sophisticated decor along with the exterior design combine to create a compact superyacht that defies its length [...] The exceptional build quality executed by Alia Yachts is equal to the best and is a credit to the skill and craftsmanship of all involved.”

Rüya will be proudly displayed at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show this September and we look forward to bringing you a closer look directly from the docks.