Seven

The 60-metre Perini Navi Seven hit the water in 2017 and is one of the must-see superyachts of Versilia. With Ron Holland Design responsible for the modern take on classic life under sail, bringing sleek and powerful lines to the water with a focus on merging performance with lifestyle, Seven is part of the showstopping new wave of Perini Navi’s to emerge in the last year.

Dahlak

The 38.15-metre sailing yacht Dahlak is a family-driven experience designed by Philippe Briand and brought to life by the master craftsmen at Perini Navi. The sistership to P2, this is yacht can be skippered by the Owner or enjoyed cruising the world’s finest destinations relaxing on the spacious deck space with eight friends or family.

Andiamo

The 48-metre steel and aluminium superyacht launched from Baglietto in 2017, Andiamo is a Francesco Paszkowski styled vessel with interior decor by Margherita Casprini. An outstanding example of the latest Baglietto projects underway, Andiamo marks a new era for the Italian builder as sits on display as one of the must-see motor yachts in Versilia this week.

Uriamir

The second Delfino 95 to hit the water, this Giorgio M. Cassetta style is already proving popular given the evident prowess and stylistic power of Uriamir. On display this week, the latest addition to the Benetti Class range is a contemporary take on the luxury lifestyle with Achille Salvagni-designed interior and 29-metres of evolutionary construction and design attached.

Elsea

The sleek and sporty Elsea is the latest addition from the CCN shipyard in Italy, bringing exemplary power to 50-metres of style by Andrea Bacigalupo. Launched in 2017, this is the superyacht bringing the variety to the docks of Versilia along with an impressive fleet of the latest and greatest Italy has to offer.

Running from May 10-13, the Versilia Yacht Rendez Vous is now establishing itself as Italy’s yacht builder’s very own superyacht display, with organisers bringing together the best of new-build, brokerage and charter across Viareggio.

These, however, are just some of the names on display, and we look forward to bringing you more from the docks as the second annual edition of the Versilia Yachting Rendez Vous.