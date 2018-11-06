An evolution of her slightly smaller 46-metre sibling, Cecilia received many visits from potential owners and clients alike during and post the Monaco Yacht Show. More so, the Monaco Yacht Show provided a stunning backdrop for RINA (The Royal Institution of Naval Architects) to present Wider Yachts with groundbreaking awards for the construction quality of Cecilia.

The first award, the Comfort Class Award, presented to the shipyard was for Cecilia’s prominent lack of noise and vibration, the trademark of the advanced serial hybrid propulsion system that Wider is renowned for.

Designed by Fulvio De Simoni in collaboration with the in-house WIDER design team; the aluminium built superyacht was also awarded the RINA Platinum Green Plus Award, the second time Wider received such recognition.

Cecilia was constructed with green initiatives with the shipyard’s aim to securing their position as a revolutionary yacht builder for the 21st Century.

Last but not least, RINA awarded Wider with the RINA Award 2018. Featuring advanced multi-functional systems, user-friendly technology, diesel-electric propulsion with a design to enhance the guest’s experience with the sea whilst onboard Cecilia via the beach club area, side platforms, balcony an an interior seawater swimming pool.

Watch Wider’s video above to take a further peek inside Cecilia...