This exciting new addition to the flybridge range features an all-new infused long range hull - the latest Princess hybrid hull shape developed through efficiency lessons learned from the Princess 40m. This unique deep-V hull design utilises the very latest resin infusion technology so her performance and handling are both impeccable and efficient.

There is the option for extra long range tanks holding 12,800 litres of fuel giving and anticipated cruising range of 2,000nm at 10 knots.

The interior styling and detailing is exceptional with the finest fabrics and finishes adopted throughout. The expansive saloon and formal dining area are exquisitely furnished and bathed in light from large panoramic windows either side.

A powered balcony can also be specified in the new model which folds neatly from the starboard side deck, connecting the saloon with the anchorage through sliding glass doors.