Designed by Dubois Naval Architects and based on the award winning Loretta Anne (AY43), the MY47 will be available in four models; a tri-deck version with and without a beach club and a fly-bridge version with and without a beach club.



The MY47 is a turnkey solution - including the functions of yacht designer and interior designer - meaning any potential clients get the confidence and simplicity of an all inclusive process and price.



The MY47 caters to those looking for a high quality personalised build, but without the time and cost that a full custom boat traditionally demands.