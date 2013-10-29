Alloy Yachts & Dubois Unveil New Turnkey Project
Alloy Yachts has introduced the new 47m motor yacht MY47 project which offers an all inclusive turnkey package.
Designed by Dubois Naval Architects and based on the award winning Loretta Anne (AY43), the MY47 will be available in four models; a tri-deck version with and without a beach club and a fly-bridge version with and without a beach club.
The MY47 is a turnkey solution - including the functions of yacht designer and interior designer - meaning any potential clients get the confidence and simplicity of an all inclusive process and price.
The MY47 caters to those looking for a high quality personalised build, but without the time and cost that a full custom boat traditionally demands.