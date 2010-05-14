The award-winning team at Alloy Yachts are working together with Dubois Naval Architects and Donald Starkey Design to build the spacious 47m motoryacht. The same team designed and built Loretta Anne (ex; Allogante), which won the coveted 2009 ISS Award for the best 24-40m motor yacht.

“This is the third Alloy Yachts-built motor yacht our client has owned and we will again enjoy working with the owner to create a beautiful vessel which exceeds expectations,” says managing director, Tony Hambrook.

Scheduled to be delivered in early 2012, the AY43 has four staterooms, an owner's suite, spa pool and gymnasium.

The 47m AY43 holds a shallow draft of just 2.2m due to her homeport being the Bahamas. Alloy Yachts have planned the addition of zero-speed stabilisers, adding to the yacht's suitability for extra comfort and stability at anchor.



The AY43 will have a cruising speed of 14.5 knots and is being built to Lloyd’s classification 100 A1 SSC YACHT MONO G6 MCH and LY2.