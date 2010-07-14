Alloy Yachts have begun cutting steel on the AY44, starting the process which will send the expedition yacht for her launch in 2012.

The specification for this new voyager is for a 39m, twin screw, steel hull and aluminium superstructure motor yacht. The AY44 will venture to the far reaches of our oceans without compromise to comfort and safety.

Her luxurious interior will be designed by the well known Redman Whiteley Dixon. The owner’s representative will be Peter Wilson of MCM, a regular around the Alloy Yachts yard and well qualified to oversee this new project.

AY44 will be built to Lloyds 100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH, UMS and will be compliant with LY2.