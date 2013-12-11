Mondango 3 is a 56.4m Ketch designed by Dubois Naval Architects. She features a swing down centerboard, twin sub-deck tender wells, and aft deck spa pool. Mondango 3 has 5 cabins to accommodate up to 11 guests. The interior design was developed by the London-based studio of Reymond Langton Design. Mondango 3 rigs were built by NZ based Southern Spars and sails supplied by North. Mondango 3 sports the latest Alloy Yachts custom Superyacht Winches.



Mondango 3 will be handed over in late February 2014. Post handover, Mondango 3 will be available for Charter through Burgess Yachts.