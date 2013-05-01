Alloy Yachts Launch Superyacht Encore
After beginning her construction in November 2010, Alloy Yachts has proudly announced the launch of the 43.9m Dubois designed sloop Encore.
With an impressively sleek exterior styling and naval architecture from Dubois Naval Architects, Encore is a distinctive superyacht with a luxurious interior design from the in-house Alloy Yachts design team.
Encore was built for experienced Alloy customers and will now spend the coming weeks in commissioning mode before being handed over to the owners in late June.