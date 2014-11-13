At just under 500GT, AY54 slipped into the water in front of 300+ Alloy Yachts employees, invited VIP guests and the yacht’s owners.

Designed by Sam Sorgiovanni with an interior by Redman Whitely Dixon, Hey Jude is the first Sorgiovanni design that the yard has built. Tony Hambrook commented that the Design team along with the owner’s representative, David McQueen and yacht Captain Paul Maguire were a confident team of vast experience - able to make decisions and action developments based on their extensive knowledge of the owners and of the boat building process.

The owner’s representative, David McQueen said in a speech to the Alloy Yachts team yesterday, that “Working with Alloy Yachts was an absolute pleasure. Your professional team made this project a satisfying experience that we hope to be able to repeat.”

Hey Jude will be handed over to her owners in December 2014.

Alloy Yachts is presently actively working with brokers and potential owners to secure the next contract. The staff and management at Alloy Yachts are looking forward to a long summer break after completing such a complex and challenging build project.