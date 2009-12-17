Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Alloy Yachts launches Sailing Yacht Kokomo

By Superyachts.com

New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts has launched the third Kokomo sailing yacht.

The superyacht slid into the water for her trip to Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

She will spend the next two months in final commissioning and sailing about the sparkling Waitemata.

Kokomo features exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects with an interior by Redman Whiteley Dixon.
 

"The 58.4m superyacht is the largest sailing yacht to be built to date by a New Zealand shipyard."

"The 58.4m superyacht is the largest sailing yacht to be built to date by a New Zealand shipyard."

By Superyachts.com
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
New Launches