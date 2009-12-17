Alloy Yachts launches Sailing Yacht Kokomo
New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts has launched the third Kokomo sailing yacht.
The superyacht slid into the water for her trip to Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.
She will spend the next two months in final commissioning and sailing about the sparkling Waitemata.
Kokomo features exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects with an interior by Redman Whiteley Dixon.
"The 58.4m superyacht is the largest sailing yacht to be built to date by a New Zealand shipyard."