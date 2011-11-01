These expert sailors have returned to Alloy Yachts with a new design (Project AY46) which holds refinements only seasoned sailors would appreciate. The new ketch will be built to feature an aft deck spa pool, two large tenders stowed below the foredeck and a swing life centreboard enabling the yacht to slide into shallow lagoons and waterways by only drawing 4 metres.

Designed by Dubois Naval Architects and featuring an interior design by Reymond Langton, this project will no doubt hold all of the gravitas of an Alloy Yacht.

Alloy Yachts now have four yachts under construction, making this new design the 44th yacht built by the New Zealand yard.