Alysia’s five spectacular decks feature a helipad, which converts to a circular sunbathing platform, and a wide teak swimming platform.



Further highlights of this incredible mega yacht include a lift that rises through her decks, 21 metres above the sea and a spa deck with Jacuzzi, steam rooms, sauna and Roman bath.

Mega yacht Alysia is a SOLAS-certified vessel and accommodates 36 guests in 17 luxurious staterooms.



The generous master suite has a private study, with en suite, Jacuzzi bath and oversized windows offering panoramic views. Each sumptuous stateroom and suite is furnished with limed oaked panelling, sofas, handmade carpets and silk curtains.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Alysia can reach a top speed of 17 knots, and has an impressive range of 7,000 nautical miles at 14 knots.

Alysia is listed with an asking price of €85 million.



Alysia will be one of the highlights at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show 2010 along with a number of other large superyachts..



Alysia for Charter

Mega yacht Alysia is also available for charter.

