The latest 55 metre AMELS 180 has been launched and named 'RoFlo', and the Amels team has proudly revealed her dark blue paintwork to the world after the efficient completion of her final commissioning phases.

In a meticulously planned launch ceremony at the Dutch luxury yacht builder’s yard in Vlissingen, the 700 tonne Tim Heywood designed motor yacht RoFlo was first moved from one of the AMELS fully climate-controlled covered dry-docks onto a floating pontoon, then to a floating drydock, which submerged and gave buoyancy to the yacht.

The successful on-schedule launch proves once again how smoothly the AMELS Limited Editions concept works - which provides owners with higher quality, lower technical risk and faster delivery.