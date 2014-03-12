AMELS 180 Superyacht Sold

Advised by the experts at Burgess in Monaco, the owners opted for a yacht built by Dutch builder AMELS with interiors customised to the owners’ wishes by designer Christian Liaigre. This unmatched delivery time for a superyacht of this calibre exemplifies the unique value of AMELS’ successful LIMITED EDITIONS concept.



“In just 16 months, these owners will be enjoying a very personal yacht, clearly tailored to their own strong appreciation of artistry and refined lifestyle,” commented AMELS CEO Rob Luijendijk. “Across the industry we see delivery time as increasingly pivotal in owners’ decision-making, and this new order brokered by Burgess confirms our leadership in this regard. Our trusted LIMITED EDITIONS platform eliminates technical risk and allows the owners to focus on customising the ‘fun parts’. And they know their AMELS-built yacht will be delivered on time. We’re so confident that, even while they’re still reviewing design drawings, we’d encourage them to finalise their 2015 summer plans with this beautiful yacht.”



The owners’ suite will feature a folding balcony, while the main saloon has port and starboard folding balconies, amplifying the inside-out feeling on board. Further features include a touch-and-go helideck and an extensive beach club to enhance connection with the ocean, including space for watertoys, a steam room and swimming platform with integrated stairs.



The owners selected Paris-based contemporary interior architect Christian Liaigre to create the interiors for the AMELS 180. This is the first time the international design house has worked on an AMELS yacht, complementing the bold and elegant exterior design by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Burgess Technical Services will represent the owners during the build at AMELS. Rupert Nelson, Sales Director for Burgess in Monaco, said: “It’s a pleasure to be working with AMELS again. The LIMITED EDITIONS platform has proved to be a resounding success and we look forward to working with AMELS and their experienced team on this project.”