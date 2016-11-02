Customised with an extended Main Deck aft and a large Beach Club, Tim Heywood’s eye-catching AMELS 212 design will wrap around a Winch Design interior concept and is due for delivery in 2019.

Antoine Larricq of Fraser Yachts Monaco represented the Owner in the purchase of the project. The Owner is a long-standing repeat client of Fraser Yachts. This is Mr Larricq’s second AMELS project sold in 13 months.

Antoine Larricq commented, “I am extremely proud to have signed another new construction project with AMELS. The shipyard has proven its ability to adapt the 65-metre Limited Editions to the client’s wishes, with a shorter building time and an extended transom accommodating a beach club with spa area. I would like to thank our Client and his Captain for an enjoyable long term collaboration. I look forward to a continuing positive and constructive relationship with the AMELS team.”

VF Yachts, the in-house Project Management division of Fraser Yachts, will undertake the Project Management of the vessel and has been working closely with the Owner and the AMELS Project team to finalise the design, based on the Owner’s experience from his previous vessels.

“This sale highlights the enduring value and top quality of AMELS Limited Editions yachts,” says AMELS Sales Manager Rose Damen. “With the proven naval architecture and engineering already in place, we can start steel-cutting straight away and she will be delivered in less than 3 years.”

The new project will be the fourth AMELS 212 built. In 2011 AMELS delivered the first AMELS 212, Imagine, whose Owner was also represented by Fraser Yachts and became Infinite Shades after being sold by Fraser Yachts earlier this year.