Amels' 49.3m Volpini is Sold

Volpini, previously named Larissa, was originally listed for sale in time for the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, which is where her subsequent buyer fell in love. With buyer representation by Josh Gulbranson at Fraser Yachts, she went under offer shortly after the show.

Harry Bristow-Holmes, Director of Bristow-Holmes had this to say of the sale: “This was an extremely complicated transaction owing to the length of time from the contract date through to completion. It was a pleasure working with Josh Gulbranson at Fraser Yachts and a special thanks has to go out to the Seller’s management team at SYM Superyacht Management who did a fantastic job throughout.”

It is no wonder that the buyer was enticed by the yacht, as her 2014 Donald Starkey refit led to a level of unparalleled quality and comfort. The work completed during her refit included; a full repaint, interior customisation, machinery and electronic upgrades.

“We wanted it to look seamless, so you don’t notice it’s had the refit,” says Ben Young of SYM Superyacht Management, the previous owner’s representative. “The team did a fantastic job. I would strongly recommend to anyone with a yacht of that quality to return back to the shipyard that built her to ensure absolute consistency and maintain the integrity of the yacht.”

Donald Starkey created a stylish design, matching light woods with whites, creams and nautical blues to create a calm and welcoming interior. Volpini offers accommodation for up to 12 guests across the master cabin, a VIP, one double, two twins and two pullman berths. She is also capable of carrying up to 12 crew in six cabins.

Volpini can achieve a maximum speed of 14.8 knots and a range of 4,000nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots. The MCA and LR standards-built vessel has an overall gross tonnage of 659