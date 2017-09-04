New Secret

The latest AMELS 242, this 74-metre example of sophisticated styling from Tim Heywood is headed to Port Hercules and ready to showcase the potential behind the Limited Editions range. This is the second of four AMELS 242 yachts now delivered or in build, and offers an unmissable opportunity to discover first-hand why this is such a popular superyacht.

New Secret was delivered in May 2017 and has since cruised Norway and the West Med with her owners who, while keeping the yacht for private use, are keen to showcase why they fell in love with the range in the first place.

Lili

On the market for charter through Imperial Yachts, Lili is an idyllic example of the superyacht lifestyle and a popular new yacht on the market. Delivered in 2017 by AMELS & Imperial Yachts, the second global debut in the list is a versatile, stylish and a highly-customised superyacht with worldwide appeal.

A 55-metre evolution of the AMELS 180, Lili is built to take families and friends of up to 12 across the world’s waters with Tim Heywood’s vision of a first impression, while surrounded in style by Laura Sessa’s interior decor. For more information on chartering Lili, click here for a closer look at the lifestyle on board.

New Frontiers

Living up to its name in every sense, New Frontiers will be placed next to the charter machine Lili on T Central this September and showcasing the best possible Support vessel lifestyle. DAMEN worked on the Yacht Support design for over 10 years, perfecting the ability to bring every toy imaginable (as well as pilots, nurses and personal trainers) to new territories, saving more space for friends and family on board.

Game Changer

One of DAMEN’s more renowned recent deliveries, Game Changer caught the world’s attention after arriving on the Thames as part of her sea trials earlier this year. With flawless performance and endless space for highly-technical, or highly-fun, pursuits, this is 70-metre vessel built for fun and adventure.

Helicopter hangar, endless support mechanisms for the mother ship and cargo space for tenders, toys and provisions, Game Changer is easily one of the most popular additions to the show due the capabilities that are unlocked just by stepping on board.

These are the key new launches under the AMELS banner at the Monaco Yacht Show, but with it will also come insights into the two SeaXplorer projects underway as well as 55-83-metre models on display; including the brand-new AMELS 206. We look forward to bringing you more on the dawn of the Monaco Yacht Show come September (27-30).