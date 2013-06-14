Greeted by a fanfare on arrival, the owners’ party then met with some of their 400+ guests before moving to the christening platform to formally name their beautiful yacht with the traditional blessing and champagne across the bow.

Speeches were then made by the owning family, Rob Luijendijk, Managing Director of Amels and Jeroen Minnema the owner’s representative from Ocean Independence on behalf of their commercial and project management teams.

The story of Engelberg’s construction was a team affair, starting with Ocean Independence Zurich head office selecting Jeroen Minnema in Antibes as the broker. With the right measures of enthusiasm and diligence he then researched and reviewed the options that would interest the client.

The Amels 180 was a great fit, the calibre of the shipyard’s work and clear reporting systems made them quickly the front runners, coupled with the scope for customisation with the Limited Editions 180 concept. Those involved also included; designers, engineers, project managers and the design team from Enea, the famed Swiss landscape architect and interior designers who, in close collaboration with Mrs Inga Jacobi, created the unique interior of this highly customised and intelligently designed Amels 180.

The team effort did not stop there, the project was then managed by Ocean Independence’s Swiss-based Management Division, Ocean Management, this being the 4th new build project they have successfully managed at Amels. A co-operation that will continue with the operational management of Engelberg after delivery.