Delivered just over 12 months post-sale has pushed M/Y Lili, a 55-metre Amels spectacle, into the spotlight with a collaboration showcasing a commited desire to transform an owners vision into a reality.

Chosen by the owner was interior designer Laura Sessa who executed a luxurious custom interior transcending this portal of travel into a home on the ocean. Optimising its 55m perfectly with balance and precision, her desire to create projects that surpass simply the ornamental; the functionality of every space is a key design focus.

It is no suprise this collaboration naturally came into fruition, in view of the previous partnership with Imperial on M/Y Event, awarded at the World Super Yacht Awards 2014. With her involvement being pivotal to the 66.50-metre space creation, her ability to expansive 55m space, one that continues to remain incredibly confidential as we await her stunning interior debut.

Developing a unique colour scheme, the owner partnered with the Amels design team and the exterior designer Tim Heywood; for an acute attention to detail and stunning dramatic vision.

Rose Damen, Amels Commercial Director has commented on Amels build of yet another successful superyacht. "Offering our clients such a high level of customisation in such a short time scale is only possible working at the top of our game with complete mastery of the project management and production process."

Julia Stewart, Imperial Director shares just why LILI is bound to be a firm favourite for the charter market. “We are proud to see LILI delivered and once again this superyacht project is the perfect combination of Amels and Imperials fruitful collaboration."

M/Y Lili is available to charter during the Winter Season in Thailand and the Indian Ocean, as well as during the Summer Season in the West Mediterranean.