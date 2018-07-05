Considering the delivery an "important milestone" for the yacht builder, Hans Konings, Amels Design Manager impresses why the yacht differs from others: “We’re very proud of the technological innovations that have gone into her design - the culmination of our Amels 188 Research and Development programme, which we started in 2014.”

Keen to future-proof their yachts and concious of the environment, Amels has put huge resources into developing a solution to the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III emissions regulations. These require new motor yachts over 500 Gross Tonnage with a global cruising area and a keel laid after 1 January 2016 to reduce the harmful NOX emissions in their engine exhaust gases by around 70 per cent.

“With our Amels Limited Editions approach to yacht building, we need to look further ahead and anticipate the demands of our future clients. That’s why as far as we understand, we are the world’s first new build yard to reach this milestone. What began as a challenge for our industry just a few years ago is now becoming standard practice – to the benefit of our environment,” Konings adds.

In addition to the Tier III engineering, the Amels 188 features Amels Hybrid Power. The system combines energy sources from engine heat recovery, a battery bank and a father-and-son generator configuration to increase efficiency and reduce harmful emissions.

The yacht was sold to an Amels repeat client in 2017, with Ben Young of SYM Superyacht Management representing the owner. SYM Superyacht Management supervised the build through to its completion, working together with the Captain and crew.

"Amels listened carefully to what was important to the clients in the final stages of construction and delivered on time and on budget,” Young comments. “The entire Amels team were a real pleasure to work alongside with each and every person getting behind the project to deliver."

The Amels 188 has an all new exterior design by long term collaborator Tim Heywood and interiors by Reymond Langton. The wide 10.6-metre beam (35 ft) adds to the high volume (970 Gross Tonnage) interiors with high ceiling heights. Volpini 2 features an Owners suite with folding balcony (12 square metres / 130 sq ft), six suites including a VIP suite on bridge deck, a sun deck sky lounge accessed by central staircase and elevator, plus a beach club and wellness area with internal stairs to the main saloon. After delivery she will now be heading to the Med.