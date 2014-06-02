AMELS CEO Rob Luijendijk commented, "Particularly during the current high level of activity at the yard - with up to 600 designers, engineers and craftsmen at work - we're proud That each individual projects or thesis is on track for on-time delivery. That's our promise to each owner. They know they can make plans for the summer and will deliver AMELS Their yacht on schedule and perfectly tailored to Their wishes. "

After a busy winter at the yard, several at yachts recently left drydock for final preparations before delivery. In addition to the three refit projects, AMELS Currently has a total of 12 new build Limited Editions yachts in the 55 to 83-meter range in the engineering and build process. Or thesis modern superyachts, the 83-meter AMELS 272 will be the largest yacht ever AMELS. With an average annual growth in turnover of 10% since 2007, has seen its AMELS Limited Editions concept go from strength to strength, with all projects delivered on or ahead of schedule.

The AMELS yard covers 100,000 m2, fully-including climate-controlled covered Drydocks. With direct access to the North Sea, the yard can accommodate new builds and refits for even the largest of private yachts up to 200 meters. AMELS continues to invest in its facilities while making use of the R & D and production expertise in the Damen Shipyards Group. Since 1991, AMELS has leg part of the family-owned shipbuilding group - the largest in the Netherlands and one of the world's top ship builders.