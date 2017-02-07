Adding to their repertoire which includes Arkley (Lurssen 60m), RoMEA (Abeking & Rasmussen 82m) and Project Y708 (Oceanco 85m), to name but a few, this new edition to the brokerage’s long list of successes is a meticulously maintained superyacht featuring amenities to cover everything from formal escapes to relaxed family gatherings, all in timeless style.

A true home on the water Kiss The Sky was first delivered in 2001 and completely updated in 2009. The overall package is a combination of flawless Terence Disdale exterior design - providing a stripped back vision of modern elegance - while the interior – updated during the refit by Patrick Knowles – offers a world of relaxation within.

Her delicate interior spaces surround those on board with a soft and welcoming atmosphere, complimented by the finest panoramic views and accommodating 12 guests. Her vast external spaces offer al fresco dining for 10 on the Bridge Deck, while the Sun Deck itself is a standalone space built to impress.

Taken from the market today by the work of the central sales team at Imperial Yachts, it’s needless to say Kiss The Sky is a remarkable superyacht with an enviable on board atmosphere and a stylish, elegant exterior which is sure to provide a world of opportunity on board for its new owners.