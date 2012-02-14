Amels Launch Superyacht Step One
Amels, one of the leading Dutch shipyards, announced today that the 180’ (55m) custom built motor yacht Step One has been successfully launched at their facilities in Vlissingen.
Constructed with an aluminium superstructure with a sleek external profile from Tim Heywood Designs, Amels has successfully launched the custom built motor yacht Step One.
The construction of Step One was overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship and can reach a range of 4500nm from her 115000 litres fuel tanks.
This superb vessel is the first of the Amels 55m Series and features an extended main salon, full-width upper salon and an extended sundeck. More details to follow.