Amels Launch Superyacht Step One

Constructed with an aluminium superstructure with a sleek external profile from Tim Heywood Designs, Amels has successfully launched the custom built motor yacht Step One.

The construction of Step One was overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship and can reach a range of 4500nm from her 115000 litres fuel tanks.

This superb vessel is the first of the Amels 55m Series and features an extended main salon, full-width upper salon and an extended sundeck. More details to follow.