This distinctive new addition to the Amels fleet is just weeks away from completion and is set to be delivered well ahead of schedule. Amels has drawn attention to the yachts beautiful lines and sculpted, feminine form, designed by Tim Heywood with a complementing interior from Andrew Winch.

Managing Director Rob Luijendijk commented on the launch, saying, “The success of the Limited Editions concept has firmly established Amels as the market leader in the premium semi-custom segment. We pioneered the concept with the Amels 171 and 177, and now we are expanding the range to the Amels 212, and soon the Amels 242.” The new Amels 212 is set to stun audiences at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show.

The first Amels 212 superyacht features two VIP cabins on the bridge deck, each boasting sliding windows for access to a private balcony. A centrally located lift made from glass adds to the sophistication of the vessel’s interior design, and provides easy access to all parts of the yacht, including the ‘wet feet’ bar and expansive Beach Club on the sun-deck.

The delivery of the Amels 212 superyacht is just one of ten projects under construction. Due for launch a year after her sistership is the second Amels 212, visible in the background of the picture. The second 212 hull is currently being fitted with a grand owner’s deck, demonstrating the flexibility and customization of the Limited Editions superyacht range.