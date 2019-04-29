The launch of Nomad marks the second Amels 180 to be confirmed just this year. Her bold and individual colour scheme perfectly exemplifies the success of the Amels Limited Editions series, in their aim to match unique choices of design with rapid delivery.

The bespoke exterior paint scheme was crafted by the owner in tandem with renowned designer Tim Heywood and Amels design team; her bold blue tone hull and anthracite grey superstructure serve to emphasise the extensive laterals of Bridge Deck and Sun Deck, creating a vision of fluid geometry.

The owner’s handpicked choice of designer Bonesteel Trout Hall, a California-based boutique residential studio, collaborated with the Amels interior design team to produce Nomad's bespoke interior design.

“The owner and his family have been very involved in the custom exterior and interior design,” explains Rutger Dolk from the Amels commercial team. “Creating such a bespoke yachting experience while still offering delivery in less than a year is a great compliment to our design and project teams and demonstrates how well our Limited Editions approach works.”

Among other notable features onboard Nomad are the substantial 1,938 sq ft (180 sq metres) Sun Deck, the Main Deck Owners Suite with folding balcony, as well as a wide-body Bridge Deck Sky Lounge.

The premium comfort and global range of Nomad can be attributed to her full displacement naval architecture, at 671 Gross Tonnage, providing the utmost security in seaworthiness. Her expansive volume also allows for ample equipment storage space and a logical layout onboard, ensuring longer stays at sea are still spent in the height of luxury.

Nomad's speedy launch less than half a year after her sale certainly sets an impressive precedent for the year ahead for the Amels Limited Edition series. The bar has been set, and we look forward to seeing what the rest of the year has in store for the exciting new range.