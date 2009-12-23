Amels Limited Editions 177 Sold

As with other Limited Editions models, the Amels 177’s graceful exterior lines are designed by Tim Heywood.



The interior design, by Laura Sessa Romboli, will be highly personalized by each client, fulfilling one of the main promises of the Limited Editions concept.

The expanded Amels shipyard is currently at maximum capacity, with one Amels 171, two Amels 177s and two Amels 212s in various phases of construction and outfitting.

The proven quality of the Amels brand continues to attract clients, with recent sales of the Amels 70.5 metre Reborn (previously Boadicea), 64.5 metre Aquarius (previously My Shanti), 52 metre Lady In Blue, and 52 metre Addiction.

