Thanks to Tim Heywood’s elegant profile, the construction expertise of the prolific Dutch builders and a unique twist on the Limited Editions range, this AMELS 180 is a stand-out project for a number of reasons.

Not only will this yacht boast a huge sun deck, but a fresh new take on the incredibly popular series thanks to six luxury suites, three folding balconies and a stunning Laura Sessa interior.

"This new yacht beautifully highlights the advantages of our Limited Editions approach to yacht building," comments AMELS Commercial Director Rose Damen. "The AMELS 180 has been the world’s best-selling 55-metre yacht design since 2007, and we’ve been able to do that through constantly evolving and introducing new features. We can’t wait to see her on the water with her Owner later this year."

The Buyer was represented by Peter Brown of Burgess. ‘’It has been a pleasure working with AMELS on the sale of this Limited Editions yacht and we now eagerly anticipate the delivery of what will be a truly spectacular yacht.’’

In 2018 AMELS celebrates 100 years of the AMELS brand, and, having delivered more than 6,000 vessels, is entering into an exciting new century of yachting.