These tests have ensured the generator sets of the new 57.70-metre AMELS 188 will comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions limits. In fact, completed as the United Nations climate summit drew to a close, this achievement puts AMELS ahead of the regulations, which apply to vessels with keels laid from 1 January 2016.

“Even though we have already laid the keel for the AMELS 188, we are committed to managing power on board our motor yachts responsibly and efficiently,” explains AMELS Project Manager Romke van der Linde. “We are the first yard in the Netherlands that can apply for IMO Tier III certification for luxury yacht generator sets and we will also be certifying the main engines when they arrive in February.”

Tier III, the next stage of the United Nations’ IMO nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions regulations, applies to vessels operating in North American and the United States Caribbean Sea NOx Emission Control Areas (ECAs). Additional areas are expected to be designated NOx ECAs in the future.

AMELS is leading a new generation of engineering best practice to reduce the ecological footprint of its superyachts. In addition to IMO Tier III NOx compliance, the new AMELS 188 currently under construction will feature:

“Our holistic design approach demonstrates not only a reduced ecological footprint, but also significant operating cost savings,” comments AMELS Design Manager Hans Konings. “It's faster return on investment and lower Total Cost of Ownership. The numbers stack up and that's what our clients want to hear.”