Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

AMELS Presents a Return to Fully Custom with Polaris

By Ben Roberts

With such a prolific order book and the U.S. debut of the updated support vessel Fast & Furious at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show only days away, we take a closer look at the Dutch shipyard's striking new step toward fully custom construction.

AMELS unveiled a 97-metre (318’ft) fully custom project dubbed Polaris at the Monaco Yacht Show in September to high acclaim. With the increasing size of the fleet - with the launch of Here Comes The Sun marking a milestone as the shipyard's largest - and a new sale of an AMELS 212 Limited Editions announced this week.

Cementing their position as a world leading Northern European shipyard, AMELS has presented Polaris as one of many custom concept collaborations marking continued activity and an entirely new era of creative freedom.

“Since re-introducing our Full Custom offer to the market last year, we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm and interest from clients, brokers and designers to work with AMELS,” says Hans Konings, AMELS Design Manager during the presentation of Polaris. “These custom concepts are a great starting point in our discussions about fully custom-built yachts.”

The new project involves the appointment of Roeland Berrevoets, Custom Building Project Manager. Roeland has managed several complex projects, including the 83-metre superyacht Here Comes The Sun.

While maintaining a certain AMELS signature, the new fully custom project reflects a new stylistic move forward marking the yard’s return to full custom as a natural step forward as it grows ever larger.

Monaco Yacht Show acted as a perfect platform to show the development of the future superyacht fleet, and we look forward to bringing you more from the docks of Fort Lauderdale.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story