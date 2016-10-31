AMELS unveiled a 97-metre (318’ft) fully custom project dubbed Polaris at the Monaco Yacht Show in September to high acclaim. With the increasing size of the fleet - with the launch of Here Comes The Sun marking a milestone as the shipyard's largest - and a new sale of an AMELS 212 Limited Editions announced this week.

Cementing their position as a world leading Northern European shipyard, AMELS has presented Polaris as one of many custom concept collaborations marking continued activity and an entirely new era of creative freedom.

“Since re-introducing our Full Custom offer to the market last year, we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm and interest from clients, brokers and designers to work with AMELS,” says Hans Konings, AMELS Design Manager during the presentation of Polaris. “These custom concepts are a great starting point in our discussions about fully custom-built yachts.”

The new project involves the appointment of Roeland Berrevoets, Custom Building Project Manager. Roeland has managed several complex projects, including the 83-metre superyacht Here Comes The Sun.

While maintaining a certain AMELS signature, the new fully custom project reflects a new stylistic move forward marking the yard’s return to full custom as a natural step forward as it grows ever larger.

Monaco Yacht Show acted as a perfect platform to show the development of the future superyacht fleet, and we look forward to bringing you more from the docks of Fort Lauderdale.