This achievement follows the main engine tests last week and generator set tests at the end of last year. Under stringent new regulations developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), large new motor yachts over 500 gross tonnes with a global cruising area must drastically reduce the harmful NOx emissions in their engine exhaust gases.

Despite industry concerns about the lack of available technology and the tight timeframe, AMELS is leading the way forward with the new AMELS 188 yacht currently under construction.

“When the IMO clarified the deadline for the Tier III limits, we realised that the industry had no available integrated solution and very limited practical knowhow,” explains AMELS Technical Director Hans van Triet. “So, we took the lead to ensure there would be no delays for our clients, no compromise on luxury space, and no compromise on our renowned low levels of noise and vibrations. And I believe we’re doing our part to face up to these technical challenges and reduce the environmental impact of our industry. That can only benefit us all.”

The next stage in the AMELS 188 development is testing the design’s highly efficient, fuel-saving technology. The yacht is the first AMELS to feature a Hybrid Power switchboard with peak shaving (battery bank); plus a generator set configuration with AMELS Smart Power Management (SPM) and AMELS Heat Recovery System.

AMELS introduced the innovative 57.50m AMELS 188 at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2015.. With a preliminary scheduled delivery of Spring 2018, the completely new Limited Editions design has generated plenty of excitement and AMELS is now reportedly handling a number of serious enquiries.