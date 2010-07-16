Celebrated Dutch company Amels has proudly announced the sale of the first Sea Axe 6711 to the owner of a large luxury superyacht. The 6711 is the largest in the Sea Axe range and is to be built by Damen Shipyards.

Due for delivery in spring 2012, the vessel is currently being customised according to the requirements of her new owner. For example, she will be fitted with a helipad fully certified to M.C.A LY2 code and capable of supporting a large helicopter with a max take-off weight of 5000kg.

As owners become ever more adventurous and inventive with the way they use their superyachts, the need for a reliable Fast Yacht Support vessel increases. Amels managing director Rob Luijendijk commented “The Sea Axe 6711 is not only very large, but very versatile in her capacity to serve the mother ship. She can operate as a scout vessel for anchorages and suitable sites for fishing and driving expeditions, for example, and the sea keeping qualities of the Axe Bow contribute to a stable platform for safe helicopter take-off and landing. This sale of our first Sea Axe 6711 demonstrates the growing demand in the market for purpose-built Fast Yacht Support vessels.”

The Sea Axe 6711 boasts 360 square metres of exterior deck space and 140 square metres of interior deck space, and will comfortably accommodate up to 21 crew and staff.

Her patented Axe Bow makes her very different to other yachts in the yacht support market. The Axe Bow makes her less prone to slamming in big waves and gives her the ability to drive fast though even the most adverse sea conditions, capable of delivering up to 25 knots.

In addition to the Sea Axe 6711, other options in the Sea Axe range are the smaller 3707 and 5009 models, all available in customised configurations. To date, 24 Axe Bow vessels have been sold, of which 18 have been delivered.