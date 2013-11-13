Andrew Winch has been commissioned to style the interior, which will include two generously sized VIP cabins situated on main deck. Each is equipped with a bedroom, office, guest suite and dressing room.



Part of Heywood’s secret in creating such a streamlined and elegant profile for the AMELS 242 is her very long aft deck, which features a large swimming pool, 6.5m by 3.5m. The yacht will be fitted with a dedicated owner’s deck with 240 square metres of luxury space. Features include a forward-looking owner’s suite, ‘his and hers’ bathrooms, and an owner’s office. Aft is the owner’s lounge, with large sliding windows facing aft, capable of making the lounge an inside or outside area.

Situated centrally on lower deck is a large, full-beam spa, with sauna, steam room, gym and fold-down beach platform, ideal for taking a dive into the sea from the side of the yacht. The watersports garage is large enough to hold two 9.5m tenders, jet skis and assorted other water toys.



Amels chief executive Rob Luijendijk commented: “We are really pleased to have sold the first Amels 242, and it is great to be working once again with Moran Yacht & Ship on this exciting project. We have created the perfect balance between full custom and semi-custom construction, proven by the fact that we now have all five models in the Limited Editions range in build, from the Amels 180 up to the Amels 272. Tim Heywood’s avant-garde design for the Amels 199 really turned heads at the Monaco Yacht Show, and this model is now widely acknowledged to be setting a new benchmark for the 60-metre luxury sector.”