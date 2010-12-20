The sale of these two magnificent 54m superyachts has further cemented Amels’ position in the premium semi-custom market. After introducing the model designed by Tim Heywood in 2005, the Limited Editions range has since offered everything to suit a discerning superyacht owners demands for quality and value. Managing Director Rob Luijendijk explains, “Already the Limited Editions philosophy was doing very well, but in these past three years of global economic downturn, it makes more sense than ever. In such challenging times, the modern superyacht owner is looking for a yacht that will bring him great satisfaction and enjoyment, but which will also give him a good return on investment in the years to come.”

Amels has also announced that these two sales came off the back of a very successful 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, “Monaco was very good for us this year,” says Luijendijk. “We were pleased to note that there is a very positive ‘vibe’ around our brand. Our yard team is young and innovative, which is reflected in every detail of the yachts that we deliver, and the very good relationships that we enjoy with our new clients and repeat clients. The high levels of customisation we offer – in combination with the advantages of exceptionally high quality and short delivery times – have been the driving elements behind our recent sales.”

Italian designer Laura Sessa was responsible for the interior styling of both Amels 177 superyachts, producing differing distinctive designs for each yacht.

Amels currently have 12 projects well underway, with the next delivery due to shed light on the brand-new and first ever Limited Editions Amels 212 superyacht; a design collaboration between Tim Heywood and Andrew Winch.

The keel has also been laid for Hull no.1 of the Amels 199 superyacht alongside an ever decreasing launch schedule for the Amels 242, the largest yacht conceived in the Limited Editions range.