The prospective owner of the 55m yacht is an enthusiast of nautical exploration, and has purchased the yacht with the intention of travelling to far flung cruising grounds.

“He will be exploring many destinations around the world,” says Rutger Dolk of the Amels sales team, “He was looking for a yacht that was built to travel the world and that is exactly what Amels Limited Editions yachts offer.”

During the transaction, the buyer was represented by Will Christie of Y.CO, with their build team also overseeing the outfitting of the boat. The yacht’s exterior will be architected by Tim Heywood, with Laura Sessa responsible for custom interiors. The combined efforts of the impressive team promise the delivery of top of the range vessel.

Sales director Rob Luijendijk had the following to say about the sale of the latest Amels 180:

“This is a milestone because it demonstrates the strength of our Limited Editions proposition. When we first introduced our concept of fast delivery with custom interiors and a standardised technical platform more than a decade ago, I don’t think anyone expected that the market would develop so quickly.”

A huge part of the success of this range is the bespoke approach that Amels have taken. Each yacht is tailored to meet client’s requirements, and each has its own distinct character. The range now encompasses 6 designs measuring from 55 to 83m, and has sold 40 models since the project’s launch in 2007.