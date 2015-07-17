Thanks to decreased waiting time behind the proven platforms of Limited Edition yachts, the new AMELS 180 will be delivered to her Owner in less than 2 years (Spring 2017) with Gary Wright and Will Christie of Y.CO represented the buyer.



Highlights of the AMELS 180 design include the Owner’s suite with folding balcony and the main saloon’s port and starboard folding bulwarks, amplifying the inside-out feeling on board. At 25 metres long and covering 155 square metres, the vast top deck can make a very strong claim to being the largest Sun Deck you’ll find on any 55-metre yacht.



“The continuing success of the AMELS 180 and the whole 55 to 83-metre Limited Editions range has really continued unabated,” stated Managing Director Rob Luijendijk. “We’re seeing strong interest in our offer from the Middle East, Latin America and renewed interest from Russia. Exchange rates have played a role with our clients in the US, but we believe the key to our success is our commitment to continuously improve, listen to Owner feedback and strive for perfection.”



In September 2005 AMELS unveiled the Limited Editions concept at the Monaco Yacht Show. Since then AMELS has built more than 20 Limited Editions yachts, completing each yacht on schedule as promised. Now, 10 years later, AMELS is preparing to introduce the sixth member of the highly successful Limited Editions family at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.