Amels Project Manager Roeland Berrevoets commented: “This design has now been tried and tested, which means that there were no surprises. After a very productive day, everybody went home smiling.”



Step One’s exterior is designed by the renowned British designer Tim Heywood and her full custom interior was drawn up by Laura Sessa. She is the first in line of the 55 metres series and measures 660 Gross Tons.

Step One is part of the very successful Amels Limited Editions range; a range which bridges the gap between semi-custom and fully customised vessels. There is also a possibility that Step One will be on display at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show in September.



Amels is busier than ever with 12 new construction projects as well as two major refits underway. The current Limited Editions range offers four models which range from 180 feet to 242 feet (55 to 74 metres), or in gross tonnage terms, from 650 to 1720 Gross Tons. All exterior designs are by Tim Heywood, whilst a number of owners opt for a fully customised interior design.