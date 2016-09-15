DAMEN and AMELS unveiled the Yacht Support vessel in 2009. Over this time 9 vessels have been delivered or are in build. In 7 years, the undeniable popularity of the Support Vessel range is evident. The Yacht Support range has proven to be a solution which increases the capability of owner’s vessels, while offering more choice and more flexibility with fast delivery.

Following Garcon, and the recent delivery of the updated 69.15-metre (227 ft) Intrepid, DAMEN is now building its fourth vessel around the 70-metre mark in the Yacht Support range. The new YS 6911 features the much-requested all-weather helicopter hangar and will be delivered in spring 2017.

The updated Fast & Furious features more flexibility and a comprehensive list of pre-engineered configurations for dive, sail, heli (including fully certified helideck) and heli hangar. Fast & Furious is available for delivery from autumn 2016. Watch the full video here.