Amels Support Vessel Fast & Furious Heads To Monaco
The first newly-updated 55 metre (181ft) YS5009 DAMEN Support Vessel ‘Fast & Furious’ has been spotted heading toward Monaco, showcasing the design elements that make this range unique before her arrival in Port Hercules.
DAMEN and AMELS unveiled the Yacht Support vessel in 2009. Over this time 9 vessels have been delivered or are in build. In 7 years, the undeniable popularity of the Support Vessel range is evident. The Yacht Support range has proven to be a solution which increases the capability of owner’s vessels, while offering more choice and more flexibility with fast delivery.
Following Garcon, and the recent delivery of the updated 69.15-metre (227 ft) Intrepid, DAMEN is now building its fourth vessel around the 70-metre mark in the Yacht Support range. The new YS 6911 features the much-requested all-weather helicopter hangar and will be delivered in spring 2017.
The updated Fast & Furious features more flexibility and a comprehensive list of pre-engineered configurations for dive, sail, heli (including fully certified helideck) and heli hangar. Fast & Furious is available for delivery from autumn 2016. Watch the full video here.