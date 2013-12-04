The goal was to combine space, specially fashioned lines, performance and fuel savings. After a long development stage the Italian yard, which has availed itself of the help of the Engineer Massimo Verme, has announced that project requirements have been met and exceeded. The new Amer Cento, in spite of the imposing hull, is very balanced and elegant and ties well with the models which have already been realized by the Ligurian Shipyard.

Up to five cabins and three separate crew accommodations are available, with a large galley and 60 metre square of flybridge. Interior design is fully custom according to Owner preferences and taste. In the eyes of windows the Cento is similar to Amer 92’ but they have been enlarged to give greater illumination to main saloon.

Top level noise, vibration and insulation material studies have been adopted with stabilizing devices make it possible to achieve a high standard of comfort on board.

The engineering and marine behavior of the boat is based on an optimized hull shape that combines efficient low speed conduct with a good planning operation. Weight optimization and care to technical details lead to a combination of results unique in the market. The Amer Cento can sail 24/24 with one engine at 12 knots with a fuel consumption of 24 gallons per 100 nautical miles, but can also reach a top speed of 29 knots, 1/3 loaded with just 2x1925 mhp engines.

Thought for using in roadstead, which the shipyard recommends and tries to incentive, the Amer Cento will foresee the predisposition for stabilizers at gyroscope (Zero Speed), LED lighting with low energy consumption, underwater lights, waste waters treatment and a particularly polished insulation to obtain an exceptional comfort during navigation.