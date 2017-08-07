Drawn by in-house designer Can Yalman, the rugged and modern profile of the 32XP is backed-up by a steel hull and styled with a rugged GRP superstructure.

At just under 300GT, the 32XP offers a spacious interior for long journeys which has been fully customised to the owner’s personal taste.

The layout itself features a 64m2 exterior relaxation space on the foredeck, a 48m2 salon, 60m2 metres of entertainment space on the flybridge and a 30m2 master cabin for comfort at sea; all while the autonomy of the yacht itself provides for the journey.

Full-height refrigerators, a fully-stocked pantry and a crew of four (plus Captain) ensure the journey is filled with everything from revelry to non-stop adventuring.

With a range of 3000 nautical miles at an economical speed of 9 knots, the 32XP offers stability at sea thanks to naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini with noise and vibration levels par excellence.

While it is unsure about her ability to cross the far-reaches of the icy North, this is an ideal boat to take cruising the narrow waterways and tropical islets of the seven seas in style and comfort.