“It is a huge honour for us to once again welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Portsmouth,” comments Sir Keith Mills, Chairman of organising body Team Origin Events.

After watching the final race of America’s Cup Portsmouth, the Duke and Duchess will head to the Race Village, where they will meet with all six teams as well as the children involved in the inspiring ‘1851 Trust’; a maritime initiative teaching young people to sail.

“We are again looking forward to seeing the huge crowds coming to Portsmouth to watch the action and support home team Land Rover BAR”, continues Sir Mills.

Oracle Team USA, Emirates Team New Zealand, Groupama Team France, Softbank Team Japan, Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR are set to face off once again after clashing in Chicago last month.

The race is set to attract scores of spectators, acting as the last chance for UK viewers to support Sir Ben Ainslie’s UK team Land Rover BAR in their home waters before next year’s America’s Cup in Bermuda.

“I have been fortunate enough to be involved in many sporting events, from the London Olympic Games in 2012 to the Invictus Games," adds Sir Mills. "I never fail to be amazed by the pride and passion that great sporting events can deliver."

Spectatorship is part of the America’s Cup DNA, with the race calendar most recently showcasing the high-octane AC45 race on the waters of Chicago for all to see.

In the spirit of unparalleled spectatorship, the 2017 America’s Cup in Bermuda will be presenting the first opportunity for exclusive access and unbeatable views through the Superyacht Programme.

Delivered by BWA Yachting, this level of ringside seating has never before been seen, with complete access to every side of the historic sporting event, combined with unparalleled service from BWA Yachting and the chance to explore Bermuda in style.

