These companies will lead a private program featuring new insights on their individualized approaches to manufacturing and capabilities, along with current superyacht innovation and trends presented by internationally-renowned superyacht designer Ed Dubois of Dubois Yachts.

New Zealand superyacht builders are recognized globally for their craftsmanship, focus on engineering and aesthetic requirements, and customer-focused, individualized approach. During the New Zealand Superyacht Day some of the most influential members of the superyacht community will share their insights with invited guests while they enjoy on-the-water viewing of the first day of America’s Cup racing, and a traditional Kiwi-style BBQ and craft beer tasting.

Some of the most influential members of the superyacht community are participating in the New Zealand Superyacht Day, including Alloy Yachts, Events Clothing, Fitzroy Yachts, McMullen & Wing, and Southern Spars.