With the Monaco Yacht Show, the Cannes Yachting Festival and now the fifth Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series event in Toulon (located between Marseille and St. Tropez) the Mediterranean is set to attract superyachts from across the world.

Superyacht owners looking to participate in the unbridled action and fun of America’s Cup spectatorship can now look to BWA Yachting for the all access pass of the Summer.

Partnering with the IMS Shipyard, the same areas in which the America’s Cup teams will be based, superyachts can berth, and bring guests along to enjoy exclusive packages and privileges organised by BWA Yachting.

Not only is the concierge service a boundless list of potential activities and services, but superyachts will also be able to experience the best ring side seats in the world ahead of Bermuda 2017. A VIP viewing flag places you and your guests on board for front row access to the racecourse, not to mention entrance to the Cup lounge after the race.

“We are thrilled to offer superyachts this exclusive opportunity to be part of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series,” explains Stefano Tositti, CEO of BWA Yachting. “We look forward to supporting our clients with a dedicated team of professionals who will ensure a fantastic experience in Toulon this September.

BWA Yachting has the experience and the expertise necessary to deliver a truly amazing experience for superyacht owners, charterers, captains, and crews, who will join us in Toulon. Inspired by the Mediterranean beauty and the first class facilities Toulon has to offer, including excellent golf courses, luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, BWA Yachting has put together a bespoke program of activities that will ensure participants have a wonderful experience during the event.”

From September 8th - 11th, Toulon will come alive with thousands of spectators and superyachts baying for the best view. This opportunity gives you that view, with limitless adjoining benefits to make any Summer unforgettable.

BWA Yachting is also the exclusive manager of the 35th America’s Cup Superyacht Program in Bermuda in May/June 2017. The America’s Cup Superyacht Program offers premium berthing locations in Bermuda, in both the capital Hamilton and in the heart of the America’s Cup Village at Royal Naval Dockyard.



The berthing inventory is already almost sold out for the America’s Cup Superyacht Program in May/June 2017, with just a few precious berthing packages remaining.

Watch the full video above for more details on what to expect from the America’s Cup Superyacht Program.