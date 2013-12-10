The Oceanco 706 Seven Seas, has been completed and re-launched three days before the scheduled time to a very satisfied customer after a three months refitting time, including a Awlgrip blue hull topsides re-spray and other maintenance jobs. The work has been managed by Amico & Co in coordination with the Oceanco after sales team and Wright Maritime Group.

“It has been a really very smooth yard period,” said Capt. Sean Wrigley, “both for me and our management company, Wright Maritime Group. The recorded quality standard has been certified by the Dutch CCS and by the Italian surveyor company Alfa Bravo Srl, with a record average of 94 GU and 92 DOI.”

The Codecasa 62 m Apogee will be docked out next week after a three months period inside the sheltered dry-dock facility, with a new Alexseal topcoat re-spray and after completing the 10 year Class survey.

Capt. John Fleckenstein and Mr. Andre Peens from International Yacht Collection managed the refit on the Owner’s side. Again the paint job has been completed well in advance in respect to the contractual schedule, allowing to have not interferences with the other technical job completions, thus to make possible the re-delivery in time with the yacht winter season schedule.

Capt. John says “There have been big challenges between painting and 10 year hull & machinery survey. The staff at Amico Shipyard is very accommodating and provide good communication. The shipyard adjusted personnel schedule to accommodate working hours with our office in USA. The process of invoicing was up to date weekly. The ability for Amico Shipyard to work with onsite Captain and overseas Management has enabled a well informed and controlled yard period. Thank you all for accommodating our very demanding schedule. Apogee looks terrific!”

Alberto Amico, President of the shipyard, says: “In these last three months we had 16 projects performed on board +50m LOA yachts visiting our yard, and other 14 projects performed on yachts under 50 m LOA. Our clients are showing an increasing confidence in our capability and reliability, and thanks to the new 102m covered dry-dock ( under construction, delivery August 2014) we will be able to offer an even more attractive shipyard org.”