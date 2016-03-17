Ex-Delma isn’t just any refit project, this 85 metre has been extended to 91.5 metres with all areas being upgraded; counting as more of a rebuild than a refit. Due to the extensive nature of the project, this is the largest rebuild project undertaken by Amico & Co to date and one of the largest projects of its kind ever attempted.

This new superyacht will be built to passenger vessel standards and Lloyds Register classification, scheduled to welcome her 36 guests and 36 crew in record time.

Requiring a dedicated team of 9 project managers and technical superintendents working in close collaboration with the owner’s representative team headed up by Wim Koersvelt, this is a milestone project for the Italian yard.

Though the lengthening of ex-Delma took the vessel from 85.3 metres to a LOA of 91.5 metres, the teams were responsible for cutting back 16 metres from the existing aft to fit the new and improved aft. This highly technical operation was due to the hydrodynamic and shape requirements of the new connection, and required no shortage of expertise to execute.

New features have been incorporated into both the interior and exterior design to provide outstanding comfort and amenities. These include a huge whirlpool with integrated sunpad for lounging on the sundeck, new spa and relaxation zones, and a new floodable tender garage on the lower aft deck that can be converted into a heated seawater swimming pool. State-of-the-art audio, video and monitoring systems have been installed throughout and 80 per cent of the interiors have been refurbished.

“We have been investing in our facilities and human resources with precisely this kind of large-scale engineering project in mind,” says CEO Alberto Amico. “It is thanks to these investments and the teamwork of our in-house departments with all their technical experience and know-how that we have been able to perform such a challenging refit.”

The project further involved replacing the main engines with twin 4300kW MTU 20V4000M93L power units, requiring a complete foundation rebuild, and installing three new MTU 12V200M41A diesel generators of 526 kW each.

The exhaust systems, gearboxes, shaft lines and propellers have all been replaced, and the rudder stocks and steering system redesigned to match the new contractual speed requested by the client. The power management and alarm monitoring systems throughout the vessel were also upgraded.