Available for charter with Burgess, Titania is heading to Southeast Asia very soon for an alternative adventure. During the coming winter, she will visit Thailand via Abu Dhabi and the Maldives, and will also be available in Myanmar and the Andaman Islands. Southeast Asia promises tropical beaches, jungle-clad islands, and astoundingly clear waters containing a rainbow myriad of biodiversity, and Titania is the perfect platform to enjoy.

The 73m Lurssen is one of the most successful charters on the market for a reason - her services are incredibly comprehensive. The highly experienced crew will guide you through incredible ‘off the beaten track’ docking and diving spots, whilst an onboard masseuse, fitness instructor, beautician and two head chefs complete the immersive experience.

Titania is a sight to behold. Her gleaming exterior offers smooth lines and a streamlined shape, emanating a tasteful timelessness that is replicated inside. Interiors have the feel of hailing from a more elegant and opulent era; the living room, in particular, exudues the glamour and glitz of the 1920s.

The theme is taken up in the bedrooms, which boast polished wood patterns piped in gold for that all important splash of class. Carpets, sofas and bedding are cast in rich cream punctuated with royal red, with recessed lighting providing a contemporary Art-Deco edge.

Deck areas offer plush recliners for slow days under the Southeast Asian sun, as well as a vast dining table for breezy lunches or candlelit dinners. The soothing outdoor spaces have persistent threads of blue to honour the nautical surroundings, and a show-stopping pool takes on a charming rose-gold underlit hue by evening.

Finally, Titania is fun for all the family, coming complete with a range of exciting water toys and a 13m slide plunging from the sun deck into the sea. Contact Burgess to cruise an undiscovered paradise in a setting of utmost luxury this winter.