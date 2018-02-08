Delta is a mainstay brand in U.S. yacht construction, and in 1997 launched the 122’ (37-metre) SOC into the waters of Seattle.

The most notable design elements within her traditional flybridge profile include ample space for entertainment with tender storage on the aft deck to open up the interiors.

Formal dining makes way for relaxation in the stripped-back interior style while the huge Master Stateroom and three VIP cabin layout offers guests on board accommodation in total comfort.

Powered by two MTU 16V2000 engines with a fuel capacity of 6,000 gallons, SOC was built for long range cruising and, with a shallow draft, is ideal for heading to the Bahamas to embrace the winter superyacht season.

With the same Captain of nine years and two previous owners, the families involved in SOC have taken great care of the vessel, and after being introduced to her new owners by Kurt Bosshardt & Ken Denison, SOC’s career on the water continues in style.