A hidden gem settled against an East Med backdrop has established itself into something more than a just a marina. With careful attention to detail including the marina’s specially designed infrastructure, Porto Montenegro pushes to perfect the needs of all yachts, their owners, guests and crew.

Of course, the excitement of berthing at one of the finest and largest superyacht facilities in the world concomitant with a rich history surrounded by deep blue seas and steep mountains, in no doubt stops just there. Built within the deep fjord - the Bay of Kotor - a UNESCO World Heritage site and once an Austrian naval base with numerous beneficial elements for the largest yachts (up to 250m to be precise) still in its place, Porto Montenegro continues to aspire the congregation of over 400 berths.

The Platinum rated marina offers an exclusive medley of world-class facilities including restaurants, bars, cafes, amenities as well as shops with luxury fashion brands turning heads. The expansive hub also offers accommodation ashore in a choice of 8 dazzling apartments and since launching in 2009, Porto Montenegro becomes one of the fastest selling real-estate developments in the Mediterranean. The distinct overlap of superyacht lifestyle situated in a circuit of on-foot luxe facilities showcases an innovative charter experience. Furthermore, new residences are in construction consisting of chic apartments each with landscaped terraces overlooking the glistening seas and mountainous landscape of the Mediterranean.

At the center of the state-of-the-art buzz PMYC Manager & Secretary Jenny Puttok comments, “I am very proud to witness the growth of the Porto Montenegro Yacht Club [PMYC], which was founded in 2010, especially over the last few years, the number of international events has grown and the PMYC Match Race is now established as part of the European Match Race Tour. 2018 promises to be exciting with the new J70 fleet allowing us to expand our program even further.”