“This is the second hull in our ‘Truly Classic 128’ series, and this project in particular has been a fantastic experience from start to finish,” explains designer Andre Hoek. “The vessel was created for knowledgeable clients with extensive sailing experience. Based on a proven hull specification, the Owners had a distinct vision for her customisation to suit their lifestyle, and she has been optimised extensively for performance.

A new addition to the 128’ design is a bowsprit that houses the downwind sails such as A-symmetric spinnaker or a Code sail, as well as paying homage to true vintage sailing yachts.”

The project team at Pendennis, with oversight by the Owners’ representatives at MCM, used modern 3D scanning technology to ensure millimetre precision in the yacht’s symmetry; creating a seamless journey with statement style.

“The deck layout has been reconfigured in line with the Owners’ requirements, with a helm station positioned in front of the aft deck house creating a social atmosphere close to the centre cockpit, enabling the helmsman and guests to remain in close contact. In doing so the aft cockpit has become the Owner’s cockpit, not only creating privacy but also providing an extension of the aft Owner’s cabin and deckhouse.

The central steering wheel with two adjacent side consoles are flanked by winches and hydraulics for performance sailing by a small crew. The stainless-steel steering pedestal is piece of art in its own right, with a classic nighthouse housing the compass encircled by a double spoked wheel with an oval shaped rim.”

Inside, the vision of the Owners continue to create an interior suitable for long voyages at sea through both layout and decor with bespoke Hermès furniture. A notable open plan Owner’s suite, designed for relaxation and privacy, including his and hers bathrooms, a private seating area and a study, and the unique addition of an oculus with its own underwater lighting through which the Owners can view the underwater world by both day and night.

This classic yacht showcases an extraordinary level of attention to detail in the interior and exterior joinery installed by Ruiter Quality Interiors and Pendennis, making her a very special addition to the fleet of 30 other bespoke-built superyachts launched over the years by Pendennis Shipyard.

Mike Carr, Managing Director at Pendennis, proudly announced “Vijonara will be a fitting complement to the yard’s 30th anniversary celebrations at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show in September.”