Unrivalled in her ability to house over 150 guests, those arriving on the 70m Lurssen were welcomed by extensive outdoor deck space to enjoy the last of the Mediterranean summer sipping crisp rosé from Chateau d'Esclans, the finest champagne from De Water’e and smooth vodka from Titomirov.

In a bid to showcase Martha Ann to potential clients, Frank Grzeszczak, Sales Consultant & Partner US at IYC, introduced the yacht in all it’s stature against the backdrop of glittering Monte Carlo: the perfect scene for such a lavish vessel.

Those on board were graced with Martha Ann’s attention to detail which includes a swimming pool with swim up bar, a choice of 3 decks on which to soak in the evening and elegant interior by Italian designer Francois Zuretti.

With space anything but limited, guests were free to stroll between platforms, indulging in delicious canapes and revelling in a different atmosphere from the 180 degree panorama on the upper deck to the beach club, home to an extensive array of watersports equipment that was on show for all to see.

As the opulent evening progressed, attendees noted how perfect the boat truly is for a party of this kind, how the atmosphere was building amongst new friends and the feeling of excitement they felt to spend the penultimate night of MYS 2016 taking in all the delights that Martha Ann has to offer.

Superyachts.com would like to thank our sponsors for the evening. Martha Ann is available for both sale and charter through IYC. Contact Frank Grzeszczak or Katya Jaimes.